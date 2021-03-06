Dilapidated house gets facelift

KUCHING: A family’s dilapidated home has been renovated with aid from the state Poor Home Improvement Programme and a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Voon Kui Fah, 79 and her family have been living in the dilapidated house along Jalan Penrissen near here for over 40 years. Before the facelift, the roof of the house was in bad shape and the house was flooded every time it rained.

Batu Kitang assemblyman cum Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang who symbolically handed over the improved home to the family in a simple ceremony yesterday said a maximum aid of RM15,000 for each beneficiary was provided under the state programme.

He lauded Batu 10 Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK), an NGO which had chipped in to bring the total amount to RM36,000 .

Lo encouraged all including corporate bodies, NGOs and individuals to collaborate with the government to help the needy in the community.

The improvement project which commenced on Feb 22 was completed yesterday.

On hand to receive the improved home was Voon, who represented her 81-year-old husband currently being treated at Sarawak General Hospital.