Don’t fear getting vaccinated against Covid-19, says Naroden

KUCHING (March 5): There is no need for Sarawakians to fear the Covid-19 vaccine, said Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais.

The Gedong assemblyman also advised Sarawakians not to heed to the negative views on the vaccines that he said was “deliberately spread” by irresponsible individuals.

“Do not listen to these negative views on the vaccines, saying that the vaccine shots will have dire effects that can lead to behavioural changes as viralled on social media. This is not true.

“This is a deliberate attempt by irresponsible individuals to instill fear among the masses,” he said.

Naroden said this at a press conference during the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme held at Kota Samarahan Health Clinic today.

He asserted that the programme was held worldwide and that Malaysia is also doing its part in distributing the vaccines to the people, adding that this effort is timely in ensuring Malaysians are vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus.

He then called on the public to visit their respective clinics in accordance to the schedule set in their respective areas to receive the vaccines.

He expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian and Sarawak government for their efforts in acquiring the vaccine to be distributed to Malaysians, especially Sarawakians.

Naroden’s advice was echoed by Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang who was present at the programme, asserting that Sarawakians especially his constituents that they have nothing to fear and urging them to register via the MySejahtera app to receive the vaccines.

After taking the first dose of the vaccine, Idris said he had not experienced any side effects.

He then called on the people to cooperate by taking the vaccines as recommended by the federal Ministry of Health as it was important for them to protect their families as well as themselves.

He then expressed his gratitude to the Kota Samarahan Health Clinic’s officers and staff members for their services in curbing the spread of the virus.

Naroden, Idris alongside Asajaya District Officer Rais Ahmat had received the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the programme held at the Kota Samarahan Health Clinic.