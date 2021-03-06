Don’t waste time, immediately register for Covid-19 vaccination, Lee tells public

MIRI (Mar 6): Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin is calling members of the public here not to waste time and immediately register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“You can easily register through MySejahtera app. Even I myself followed the given procedure and registered for the vaccination programme through that app. Therefore, I would like to urge everyone to do the same.

“In fact, I’ve already received notification for the vaccination via the app three days ago and it is at 3pm today.

“I did the whole registration process through MySejahtera app just like any other members of the public here, so I did not ‘cut’ the queue,” he said when contacting The Borneo Post this morning.

Lee, who is also the minister-in-charge of Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) said it was very important for all those eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine not only to protect themselves but also the people surrounding them.

“We should not be afraid of taking the vaccine. So I must urge everyone to register for it,” he said, adding that it was the right thing to do to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme for frontliners here will begin at 3pm this afternoon and will be carried out at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club as well as Dewan Dato Permaisuri in Permyjaya.

The date for the launch of Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, which is for people above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities, will be announced by the Health Ministry and the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Lee also reminded the public to continue complying with the government’s Covid-19 preventive standard operating procedure (SOP) in order to return Miri to Green Zone status.