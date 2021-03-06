EMCO announced for Kampung Serumah in Padawan from March 7 to 20

KUCHING (March 6): Kampung Serumah in Padawan will be placed under an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting tomorrow (March 7) to March 20, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It explained this decision to implement the EMCO was reached following spike of Covid-19 cases in the village.

“The EMCO for Kampung Serumah, Padawan will take effect starting 12.01am on March 7 until 11.59pm on March 20,” said SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update statement.

On another matter, SDMC also mentioned that Samarahan district was now a Covid-19 orange zone after recording 35 local infection cases in the past 14 days. It was previously a red zone.

Bukit Mabong district on the other hand reverted to a yellow zone from orange previously, after recording 19 local infection cases within a two-week period.

Tatau district (previously a green zone) is now a yellow zone following one new local infection case detected today.

Based on the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

SDMC also reported that eight districts namely Selangau, Betong, Meradong, Kapit, Bintulu, Mri and Sibu remain as red zones with an accumulated number of 2,712 local infection cases in a two-week period.

The districts of Kanowit, Sarikei, Serian, Julau, Subis, Bau, Dalat and Sri Aman remain as orange zones with total 224 local infection cases in the past 14 days.

Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Song, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh also remain as yellow zones with an accumulated number of 59 cases in a two-week period.

Thirteen other districts which are green zones or with zero local cases are Lundu, Belaga, Pakan, Matu, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu and Kabong.

On another matter, SDMC also reported that the police had issued 24 compounds to individuals who did not comply with the standard operating procedures against Covid-19.

Sixteen of those compounds were issued in Kuching, four in Padawan and another four in Miri.