Fire razes 3 school blocks at SK Campuran Daro

SIBU (March 6): An early morning fire completely destroyed three blocks of SK Campuran Daro in Daro this morning.

There were no injuries reported.

The state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received the distress call at about 6.44am and immediately dispatched nine firefighters, led by Daro fire station chief Mohd Nor Abdullah to the scene.

“The fire was at its height and had already destroyed the three blocks when the firefighters arrived,” a statement from Bomba said.

The three blocks of wooden buildings housed the meeting room where books were kept, the teacher’s quarters and also the store room.

The firefighters cleared the remaining debris before bringing the fire under control.

The cause of the fire and the cost of the damages are still under investigation.