Former minister Ghani Gilong passes away

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 6): Former federal minister Tan Sri Ghani Gilong passed away shortly after midnight today.

He was 88.

According to his son Anuar, his father passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 at 12.12am.

The late Ghani hailed from Ranau and was an active businessman who was also into volunteerism.

Sabahans remember him as the person who initiated the road link between the east and west coast of Sabah.

He served in the federal cabinet from 1968 to 1978, holding the portfolios of Minister of Justice, Minister of Transport, acting Minister of Health and Agriculture and Minister of Works and Utilities.

The late Ghani was also involved in the formation of Malaysia.