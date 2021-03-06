Govt to come down hard on open-burning culprits

MIRI: Those found guilty of conducting open-burning could face a maximum fine of RM100,000 and five years in prison under the state’s Natural Resources and Environment Ordinance.

In pointing this out, Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) minister-in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin reminded every member of the local community against continuing this practice, lest they would face the full brunt of the law.

“I have been informed by the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Miri officer (environmental control) Joseph Uyo that this law has been amended and approved for enforcement beginning this year.

“Therefore, I urge all agencies on patrol to give warnings and notices to the small farmers, informing them that our law on open-burning has been tightened and the fine has been increased,” he told reporters after visiting a control post at Kuala Baram here yesterday.

Adding on Lee, who is the Transport Minister of Sarawak, requested the cooperation from all parties to comply fully with the law.

“We do not simply take action – we take action because we have to; because some people have broken the rules.

“The action by those who conduct open-burning is causing difficulties to all the people of Miri, especially those with health problems such as asthma,” he said.

Lee was accompanied by acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Fire and Rescue Department Miri chief Supt Law Poh Kiong.