Hajiji: Bersatu and Umno cooperation in Sabah unaffected by ‘political bickering’ in Peninsular

KOTA KINABALU (March 6): Chief Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah chief, Datuk Seri Hajiji Hj Noor said cooperation between Bersatu and UMNO in Sabah will not be affected by political developments in Kuala Lumpur.

“UMNO at the federal level knows that our resolve is to strengthen the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition and Bersatu will continue to work and cooperate with our partners in Sabah to honour the people’s mandate that put us (GRS) in power,” he said.

“Now is not the time for political bickering but to get to work. We are faced with a pandemic, economic challenges and difficulties affecting the people so let us all not be distracted but work together to surmount these challenges,” Hajiji added.