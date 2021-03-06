Help arrives for bedridden single mum of five

KUCHING: A bedridden single mother of five will receive assistance from various government agencies following a visit led by Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah yesterday.

Nor Karmira Benny Karmilah was left bedridden following a slipped disc in October last year.

The 26-year-old has been struggling to raise her children aged between five and 10. Her husband left them when the youngest child was about five months old.

Despite her struggles, Nor Karmira is focused on ensuring all her children receive an education.

“My children go to SK RPR Batu Kawa using a school van. I look after them while enduring my back pain because I do not want my children to drop out of school,” she said when met at her rented room along Jalan Green yesterday.

After her husband abandoned the family, Nor Karmira worked two jobs to put food on the table.

She used to work as a cleaner from 8am to noon as well as part-time job at a supermarket in Batu Kawah from 2pm until late at night.

“Even when my back ached a lot, I tried to make my own income by engaging in drop shipping, which is to help sell goods online.

“The proceeds from these sales can also increase my income apart from the monthly assistance from the state Welfare Department and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak,” she said.

On her illness, Nor Karmira said the doctor who has been treating her could not promise a full recovery but there is a chance if she is consistent with her treatment.

During the visit, Fatimah said the Welfare Department will help with cleaning up the family’s place apart from providing monthly financial aid.

She said the Fire and Rescue Department also inspected Nor Karmira’s rented room to ensure its safety for the family.

“We have also requested Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) to dispose of broken things. And the five siblings will be moved to the nearest school – SK Catholic English,” Fatimah added.

For Nor Karmira, the visit brought new hope of a better future.

“As a mother, I could not be happier to see smiles on my children’s faces. And I could not be more grateful that there are people out there who understand my family’s plight and care for us,” she said.