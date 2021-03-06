Increase in Sibu cases expected, says Dr Annuar

SIBU: Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee says the increase in Covid-19 cases here yesterday is expected because active tracing of close contacts is on-going.

During his daily Facebook live stream updates on Covid-19 situation in Sibu, he said the 123 positive cases reported yesterday came from the 2,807 samples collected in the past 48 hours.

He said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had made sure that all close contacts must be screened regardless of they being symptomatic or asymptomatic.

“I expect the number of cases to increase because we have done more than 2,000 swab tests. I have also warned people that those who had close contact with positive cases to undergo swab test.

“We do active contract tracing and we are trying our best to find as many close contacts as possible,” he said.

For the past five days, Sibu consistently reported double digits of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, out of 123 cases yesterday, he said 76 cases were reported in Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), 24 cases in Sibu Jaya and 23 cases were reported in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

He also said that 26 cases out of 123 cases involved nine families.

He thus urged everyone to continue to adhere to standard operating procedure (SOP) to flatten the curve here.