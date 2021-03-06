Medical frontliners being told not to air grouses online a non-issue in Sarawak, says Dr Chin

KUCHING (March 6): The issue of medical frontliners being threatened for speaking up does not exist in Sarawak, said Dr Chin Zin Hing today.

The state Health Department director said he had checked with the Health director-general’s office in Putrajaya which confirmed that the issue did not arise in Sarawak.

“I have checked with the DG’s office in Putrajaya. His Special Officer had said this was a non-issue in Sarawak.

“The issue is only in Kelantan and Serdang in Selangor and at the ministry level,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who on Friday, said the government and the Ministry of Health (MOH) should not threaten and instill fear in medical frontliners for speaking up.

Dr Yii said he was concerned about a circular from the Ministry of Health (MoH), warning all of its staff not to make comments on the Covid-19 vaccination plan or post pictures on social media.

He added that the MoH should look seriously at the allegations made rather then going after those bringing up the complaints.