MUCM helps open multiple pathways for medical grads

KUCHING: The medical profession remains a career of choice for many young Malaysians, says Manipal University College Malaysia (MUCM).

However, in the changing face of the world and communities today, this profession has evolved from the traditional role of ‘rescuer from pain’ to a partner-personality, with whom one should work closely to live healthily.

Qualifying with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) is merely the first step as it is no longer a fixed road of being a practising clinician.

According to MUCM’s Faculty of Medicine dean Prof Dr Adinegara Lutfi Abas, students can choose either to be the practitioners, the researchers, or the community advisors.

“Students have multiple pathways these days upon qualifying as a doctor. They can choose to remain in practice, to advance into research, to go into corporate organisations by becoming a hospital manager or administrator or occupational health specialist, or to choose serving the community by being in public health,” he said in a press statement.

Dr Adinegara regarded medicine as one of the fields ‘catering for a varied range of interest, in terms of the specialisations that one could opt for’.

“In a future where technology dictates, those skills that are distinctly human will be among the most valuable, and it is these skills that are enriched through post-graduate study.

“Considering how vital this is, MUCM runs workshops for USMLE, PLAB, and various Royal College Fellowship/Membership examination prep courses at its campus in Melaka, so that our students can prepare before graduation and with minimal travel involved from their ongoing routine.”

Formerly known as Melaka-Manipal Medical College, MUCM is miles ahead as a top medical school in Malaysia. Since its inception, over 6,000 medical personnel and over 400 dental surgeons have been delivered to both the Malaysian and overseas international health systems, with many alumni progressing successfully into specialist careers of their choosing.

As a university college, MUCM’s twinning programmes will evolve into fully Malaysia home-grown programmes.

Students are guided to find their true paths before graduation as they are continuously exposed to the real lives of doctors, researchers, and public health individuals through the college’s annual ‘Post-Graduate Fair’ and monthly seminars and exhibitions.

