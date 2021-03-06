Nancy urges public to get vaccinated after receiving first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (March 6): The public do not need to doubt or worry about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines used in the country, said federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the government had ensured that the vaccine was safe to use, adding that it has gone through various studies.

The state government has stated that it would continue to use the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine throughout the state’s vaccination programme, which is scheduled to last until August.

“The government will not simply use the vaccine that they like for the people. The selection of a vaccine type is not an easy task because it involves human life.

“The vaccines given to the people have gone through a process of rigorous evaluation, testing and review from various aspects, “she added.

Nancy said this when met by reporters after receiving the Pzfier-BioNTech vaccine at Sadong Jaya Health Clinic today. Also receiving the vaccine was Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo.

Nancy, who is also Batang Sadong MP, said that vaccinations were not a new thing because many other types of vaccines have been taken before, such as the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine.

“Although in terms of filling it is quite different, but with the government’s efforts, through the Covid-19 vaccine we can reduce the spread of this pandemic among the people,” she said.

When asked why she chose to take the vaccine at Sadong Jaya Health Clinic, Nancy said this was done to give confidence to her constituents. She expressed her hope that by taking the vaccine, this can be a guide to the public to follow the same step.

Earlier today, Nancy had graced the symbolic handover ceremony of the completed new Sadong Jaya Community Center (PDK) project worth RM400,000 under the state government’s Rural Transformation Program (RTP).

She then visited the new Tahfiz Darul Iman Centre building which was completed in August last year, that can accommodate 60 tahfiz students from around Sadong Jaya.

She also presented the remaining 448 water tanks involving 10 villages in Sadong Jaya.