Online Women Career Carnival offers job opportunities for targeted groups

PUTRAJAYA: The online ‘Women Career Carnival’ scheduled this March 9 and 10 is aimed at connecting female jobseekers with their potential employers through workshops on marketability, soft and professional skills.

Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), through the Department of Women Development, had forged a strategic partnership with TalentCorp – an agency under the Human Resources Ministry – to hold the carnival in conjunction with the 2021 Women’s Day celebration themed ‘Wanita Bangkit Mendepani Cabaran’ (Women Rise Above Challenges).

In a statement, KPWKM said 100 professional job offers would be made by employers from the professional and business service sector, such as PricewaterhouseCoopers Malaysia (PwC), Baker Huges and Hays Consulting, to participants at the carnival.

It would also provide access to employment opportunities to women within the targeted groups, including the B40, so that they would be able to earn a fixed income and improve their standards of living.

According to KPWKM, the findings of the Malaysian Social Institute’s survey on the ‘Impact of the Pandemic on Women’s Income’ conducted in July 2020 revealed that 72.2 per cent of women had been affected by Covid-19 in terms of income and savings.

Of the total, 64.2 per cent were from the B40 group, and 41,7 per cent did not even have a permanent job.

Registration to join the carnival can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-career-fair-for-women-in-conjunction-with-iwd-2021-tickets-143680882387. – Bernama