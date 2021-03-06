Pustaka to hold virtual talk on ‘Technology and Senior Citizens’ Monday

SIBU: Pustaka Sarawak Sibu will be holding a virtual talk on `Technology and Senior Citizens’ this Monday (March 8) at 10am on its Facebook and Youtube platforms.

According to its statement, technology has become very important in daily lives for all levels of society, affecting senior citizens in terms of accessibility to such facilities.

Pustaka is looking for participants to join the session presented by Mohd Azrulnizam.

“We have prepared 15 attractive prizes for the top 15 winners,” the statement added.

Just watch the talk on Pustaka’s Facebook and Youtube, complete the feedback forms and quiz at the link provided on March 8.

The contest is limited to 15 people who must successfully answer all the five questions correctly. The competition ends March 9.

For further information, send email to Fiona Ravia Asing at [email protected] .