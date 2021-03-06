SDMC: ‘Gotong-royong’ paddy harvesting believed to have caused new Covid-19 cluster in Julau

KUCHING (March 5): A ‘gotong-royong’ session (community work) to harvest paddy was believed to have led to a new Covid-19 cluster in the state, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

It revealed the new cluster, declared by State Health Department, was identified as the Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau.

“This is a community cluster involving two longhouses at Nangga Lioh and Nangga Sebuntang in Bukit Tunggal, Durin, Julau. The index case is a 69-year-old local man who was screened for experiencing symptoms on Feb 25 at a health clinic.

“Following active case detection and screening of close contacts to the index case, a total of 28 additional new positive cases were detected,” said SDMC in a statement.

Due to these positive cases, the two longhouses at Nangga Lioh and Nangga Sebuntang had been put under lockdown for 14 days starting March 1.

It also revealed that as of 12pm today, a total 139 individuals have been screened out of which 29 positive cases were detected including the index case, 94 were tested negative and 16 others are still awaiting laboratory test results.

Following the announcement of the newest cluster, there are now 26 active Covid-19 clusters throughout Sarawak.

Three of those clusters recorded new cases. These include the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong which recorded the highest number of new cases today with 31 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 220.

A total of 2,621 individuals have been screened under this cluster, of which 2,019 tested negative and 38 still awaiting laboratory test results.

Eleven new cases were recorded under the Emperoh Jambu Cluster (Kuching) which brings the total to 224 cases. A total 1,000 individuals have been screened under this cluster, of which 660 tested negative and 117 still awaiting laboratory test results.

Only two new cases were recorded under Sungai Bakong Cluster (Meradong), bringing the total number of cases under this cluster to 184 cases. This was after 1,348 individuals had been screened, with 936 tested negative and 228 still awaiting laboratory test results.

There were no new cases recorded under the other 22 clusters as well as in the Tangab Sub-Cluster in Subis.