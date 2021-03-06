Sng’s move will not affect PH Sarawak as next state election nears, Ling opines

KUCHING (March 6): Julau MP Larry Sng’s resignation from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will not affect Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak in the next state election, said PH Senator Alan Ling.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary-general said the move would only affect Sng in his future political endeavours as an individual politician.

“I think it is the other way around, it will affect him (instead of PH Sarawak) in his next political endeavour, be it in the state or federal polls, which might be held simultaneously.

“To me, it will affect him because it shows who are more principled and stand firm to their political beliefs,” he told The Borneo Post.

Ling was asked if Sng’s resignation from PKR Sarawak would affect PH Sarawak as a whole in the next state election.

On Feb 28, Sng, who was also Sarawak PKR chairman, tendered his resignation from the party.

He, together with Tebrau MP Steven Choong then signed a statutory declaration (SD) in support of Pakatan Nasional (PN), which was posted on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Facebook page.

Declaring himself as a government-friendly independent parliamentarian, Sng had explained that he was compelled to quit the party for the sake of his constituents who had been losing out since he was in the Opposition.

Nonetheless, Ling said Sng’s decision will not affect PH Sarawak in any way, including the PH seats negotiation which was decided earlier this year when Sng was still PKR Sarawak chairman.

He said PH Sarawak, with or without Sng, will continue to stand firm in their fight against their opponent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the nextg state election.

Ling said the prospect of PH claiming back the mandate lost after the Sheraton Move in Feb 2020 was highly likely given the current scenario of infighting within PN.

“It is very apparent in the current scenario. We (PH) are still the choice. If you look at PN, you will know it is a very loose coalition, and even up until yesterday there are still very severe infighting among themselves, with Umno threatening all the time, not once in a while, to leave the coalition because of their very weak positions.

“We still believe in the mandate of the people. We believe in their wisdom. The people will punish them, taking over the powers by very unethical and undemocratic ways, and through the backdoor. I think people do not accept that. If you want to win or lose, go through the proper procedure — the election,” he said.

Ling added: “We are still very hopeful of returning to Putrajaya. We have a better foundation now, learning from the past 22 months experience that will make us even more stable and stronger. So with a little bit of patience, we believe we will return stronger.

“I think that is the general sentiment. Throughout our side, PH is still intact and we will work towards that goal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen said they would let PKR Sarawak sort out their problems first before PH Sarawak can move on.

“PKR leadership will come up with a solution to resolve this matter. Then we will move on from there,” he said.