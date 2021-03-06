SUPP Dudong to hold Facebook live talk on Chinese medicine, Covid-19

SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUIPP) Dudong branch is holding a Facebook live talk on Chinese medicine and Covid-19 at 1pm tomorrow (March 7).

Its chairman Wong Ching Yong said Associate Professor Dr Te Kian Keong and Dr Heng Aik Teng been invited to hold the talk with Minister of Local Government and Housing Professor Dr Sim Kui Hian and Malaysia Medical Associaiton(MMA) Sibu branch chairman Dr Wong Chya Wei joining in.

“Hopefully, more people will also join us during the Facebook live to know about what have Chinese medicine to do with Covid-19,” he said during a press conference via Zoom yesterday.

Dr Te, who heads Faculty of Chinese Medicine, TAR University said he will be talking on how Chinese medicine helped control Covid-19; touch on the history of the Chinese medicine as well as share his experience on the concept and effects of vaccination.

Meanwhile, Dr Heng who heads Faculty of Chinese Medicine, Inti International University will talk about the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the world.