Tamparuli hanging bridge to get ‘facelift’ with local art

TAMPARULI: The Tamparuli hanging bridge will be getting a ‘face ift’ in the form of a giant mural depicting local art, said Rural Development minister Datuk Jahid Jahim.

The mural will be painted on the bridge’s support posts, said the Tamparuli assemblyman.

He pointed out that the Tamparuli hanging bridge is already a popular tourist attraction and the mural will make it more attractive.

Jahid said the idea to beautify the hanging bridge came after seeing the success of similar projects in the state capital portraying the creativity of street artists.

Together with assistant sub-district Officer Herman Tunggiging and several individuals who were involved in painting the mural at Wisma Wanita recently, Jahid said they are now looking at the design and technical aspect of making the mural a reality.

“The objective is to build a landmark in Tamparuli so that all visitors here can see this icon. At the same time we can also promote local art in the form of painting and culture,” said Jahid after a walkabout here on Saturday.

Also accompanying Jahid on the walkabout were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Tamparuli Parent Teacher Association (PTA) head Dohimbang Bongkihoi, SMK Tamparuli PTA Head cum Ketua Kampung Tamparuli, Micheal Kadum and a representative from the Kumpulan Pelukis Mural Sabah, Saidi Atiman.