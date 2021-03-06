Two women among seven suspects detained in Putatan

PENAMPANG: Seven people, including two women, were detained by police for drug activity in Putatan on Friday.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the police made the arrests when carrying out a two-hour raid from 2 pm on an unnumbered house following a tip-off from members of the public.

Haris said police found six plastic packets of crystal substance believed to be syabu (methamphetamine) inside the house.

He said all seven suspects, aged 21 to 35, were taken to the Penampang police station for investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.