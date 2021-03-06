Wee: All school compounds in MBKS, DBKU areas have been disinfected in preparation to welcome back students

KUCHING (Mar 6): All school compounds located in Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) areas have been disinfected since last week in preparation to welcome back students, said MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“We are taking all the necessary precautionary measures as we definitely do not want anything unfortunate to happen,” said Wee when being asked by a netizen regarding the reopening of schools during his Facebook live session today.

On Friday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) stated a total of 220 government and government-aided schools in Covid-19 high risks areas will remain closed until March 14, including those located in Kuching, Padawan, Sibu, Kanowit, Miri, Meradong, Kapit, Bintulu and Betong.

After discussions were held with state education department, the committee said the other 1,045 schools will open for physical classes beginning March 8, in addition to the 814 schools that had already welcomed back students since March 1.

Meanwhile, Wee said politicians should avoid politicising issues on social media and he gave Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How as an example of how action could be taken to resolve issue.

He shared with the viewers that Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How had personally messaged him many times to resolve some of the issues affecting the people, including to render assistance to the recent fire victims.

“This shows the character of a person and as I said many times, politicians should refrain from politicking public issues via social media just to gain publicity only,” said Wee.

On a separate matter, Wee sidestepped the question about whether he would be fielded in the next elections, merely explaining that his two-year term of office as Kuching South mayor will expire this coming Aug 31 and he was currently on leave.

Wee was officially sworn-in on Sept 3 2019, taking over from Dato James Chan who had served as Kuching South mayor for 11 years.