12MP to be tabled once Parliament is allowed to sit – Mustapa

JELI (March 7): The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) will be tabled once Parliament is allowed to sit, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said.

He said the 12MP is ready for tabling and it is constantly updated, among others, in terms of numbers and strategies as it takes into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The updating process is continuously carried out. As soon as the government announces the tabling (of 12MP), we will do so and we are ready,” he told reporters after visiting the Malaysian Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) project site near here, Sunday.

He was accompanied by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Meanwhile, Mustapa said the National Development Implementation Committee would also monitor every project under the federal government this year to check whether it is progressing according to the plan and schedule in order to revive the country’s economy.

Mustapa, who is also the co-chairman of the committee, said this is to ensure that construction projects under the 11MP are not disrupted even though the country is reeling from the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The allocation for the development sector this year is RM69 billion but there were reports that we could not spend all the money and this is a matter of concern.

“So, next week the Economic Planning Unit will hold a workshop involving all ministries to look into cash-flow requirements to identify the problems faced such as land management … these will be zeroed in so that we know how much has been spent this year,” he added.

On his visit, Mustapa, who is Member of Parliament for Jeli, said the the RKAT project worth RM58 million is expected to be completed in February 2022 and will be handed over to the Malaysian Armed Forces for the Second Battalion of the Border Regiment.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki said the RKAT project should be taken as an example by other states as it is expected to be completed six months ahead of schedule.

“The main factor that we can conclude is that although Jeli is quite far from the administration in Putrajaya but the ability to implement the project on schedule proves that if there is seriousness, there is no reason why a project cannot be implemented even though we are facing Covid-19.

“Among the factors are the ability and commitment of the contractor appointed to carry out his responsibility even under the Movement Control Order,” he said. – Bernama