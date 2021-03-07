2 new clusters, dubbed Jalan Kiba Cluster and Jalan Awang Cluster, identified in Sibu

KUCHING (Mar 7): Two new Covid-19 clusters have been identified in Sibu, dubbed the Jalan Kiba Cluster and Jalan Awang Cluster, which have 33 and 42 cases respectively today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The Kiba Cluster was a community cluster originated from a longhouse at Ulu Durin Kiba, and the index case was a 53 year old local woman who was detected from a screening on Feb 27.

“She started showing symptoms on Feb 24, and contact tracing and screening yielded 32 additional positive cases. A total of 92 people were screened, 56 were found negative and three are still waiting for their results,” said SDMC in a statement today.

The Jalan Awang Cluster was detected among inmates of Sibu Prison located at Jalan Awang.

The cluster were detected via active case detection which was carried out on March 4 by the Sibu District Health Office.

Based on the screening result, 41 male inmates and one female inmate tested positive out of 43 inmates screened, and one tested negative.

Aside from the two new clusters, 24 other clusters remain active today. Out of the 24, six clusters recorded new positive cases today.

Gelong Cluster in Kapit recorded the most number of positive cases with 19, bringing the total number of cases to 208. A total of 255 individuals have been screened with 47 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong recorded eight new positive cases, bringing the total to 228. A total of 2,621 individuals have been screened with 2,100 of them tested negative, and 293 awaiting laboratory results.

The Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching recorded seven new positive cases, bringing the total to 230. A total of 1,000 individuals have been screened with 673 of them tested negative, and 97 awaiting laboratory results.

The Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau recorded two new positive cases, bringing the total to 31. A total of 139 individuals have been screened with 98 of them tested negative, and 10 awaiting laboratory results.

The Jalan Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan recorded two new positive cases, bringing the total to 18. A total of 135 individuals have been screened with 117 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

The Buloh Cluster in Selangau recorded one new positive case, bringing the total to 34. A total of 74 individuals have been screened with 40 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

The remaining active clusters were the Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong, Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching, Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching, Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman, Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit, Geronggang Cluster in Sibu, Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu, Univista Cluster in Samarahan, Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu, Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau, Seruas Cluster in Beluru, Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman, Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu, Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu, Tabong Cluster in Bau, Rakut Cluster in Miri and Pasai Cluster in Sibu.

There were no new cases reported for the Tangap Sub-Cluster in Subis.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department today announced that the Jelita Cluster in Miri and Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching have ended as no new cases have been reported in the last 14 days.