99 new cases from new, existing clusters

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded an increase in Covid-19 positive cases today from new and existing clusters but numbers remain under the three-digit marker.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 99 new positive Covid-19 cases, zero deaths, and 92 recoveries were reported on March 7.

“The increase in Covid-19 cases in Sabah today is due to cases from new and existing clusters, namely 16 Kota Kinabalu cases (11 new cases from Inanam Industrial Cluster), 21 Keningau cases (two new Kuala Punteh Cluster cases), 12 Nabawan cases (12 new Sinsingon Cluster cases), and 27 Tawau cases (21 new cases of repatriation of illegal immigrants to the Philippines),” he said.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 99, bringing the cumulative total to 53,486. Zero death cases were recorded today,” he said.

Masidi added Tawau recorded 27 new positive cases, the highest number in Sabah per district yesterday, followed by Keningau (21), Kota Kinabalu (16), Nabawan (12), Kota Marudu (six), Kalabakan (five), Sandakan (four), Tenom (three), Kota Belud (two), Kudat (two), and Papar (one).

“Today, a total of 92 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospitals, taking the cumulative recovery total to 52,161. A total of 629 patients are receiving treatment, namely 225 people in the hospitals, 402 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and two at the Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prisons.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 26 and 11 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

He said no new cases were found in Lahad Datu, Beluran, Kunak, Penampang, Telupid, Ranau, Putatan, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Semporna, Sipitang, Pitas, Tuaran, Tambunan, Beaufort, and Tongod, and the Penampang district moved from red zone to orange zone today.

“Today, one new cluster was recorded. The Inanam Industrial Cluster, Kota Kinabalu recorded 11 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the cumulative total to 20 cases. The index case was a plastic factory staff who tested positive through symptomatic screening at the Inanam Health Clinic in February,” said Masidi.

“As a result of close contact screening on 139 individuals, 20 cases were found to be positive including 11 new cases today. All close contacts were instructed to undergo quarantine for 10 days,” he added.

Masidi said of the 99 Covid-19 positive cases today, a total of 38 cases (38.4%) were from close contact screening, six cases (6.1%) from symptomatic screening, 30 cases (30.3%) were from new and existing cluster screening, and 25 cases (25.2%) were from other categories.

He said, the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 744 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) have a total of 3767 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prisons remains at 490.

He said this brings the total bed capacity to 5001 units, and the percentage of bed usage was 12.58% today.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the Sabah government had agreed to allow sports and recreational activities that is in line with the federal government with strict compliance to the SOPs set from March 5 to March 18, 2021.

When it comes to the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, a total of 3,545 people have received the daily dose of one vaccine, taking the cumulative total to 9,403 people.

So far, he said 3,224,641 people have registered under the MySejahtera for Covid-19 immunization as of 3pm on March 7, 2021.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said up to March 1, 283,526 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.