Association launches hotline service for Sabah consumers

KOTA KINABALU: Consumers and the public can now be updated with latest information on consumerism matters, thanks to Wise Consumer Association (WCAS) for launching its official Facebook (FB) account.

Its president, David Chan, said the FB account was officially launched last week and the number of viewers is on the rise.

“All you have to do is go to Facebook page and type Persatuan Pengguna Bijaksana Pantai Barat Sabah, then click. Individuals wishing to be members are free to make the request in the account,” he said.

David said the FB account will also serve as ‘Hotline’ for the rakyat to make genuine complaints, suggestions, verifications, and other problems related to consumerism.

“We dont guarantee absolute solution but we will do our utmost to bring your problems to the relevant authorities for actions and eventual solutions,” he stressed.

David said the association will continue to work in unison with the government, particularly its departments and agencies both in Sabah and Peninsula as well as the private sector.

He expressed optimism that the association’s goals and objectives are reachable with the help and guidance of its patron, Datuk Amisah Yassin.

Amisah is a nominated assemblywoman and Srikandi Ranau chief who is active in looking after the interest and welfare of needy Sabahans, particularly children.

“Consumers should be vigilant, smart and aware of their priorities so that there will be no regret later,” she said recently.

She said such measures are vital due to the sluggish economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

David said WCAS was officially registered with the Registrar of Society (ROS) early January.

“WCAS would live up to the expection of local consumers and the public at large without fear or favour so that consumers will not be cheated, deceived or receive misleading information, eradicate corruption and other liabilities,” the young and enegetic leader said.

Meanwhile, WCAS believes that the setting up of copper foil manufacturing plant by a Korean company will help ease unemployment and boost the economy of Sabah.

With the realisation of the RM2.3 billion manufacturing plant, David said unemployed Sabahans can look forward to job opportunities.

At the same time, he said the investment sends a clear message that Sabah is still a preferred place for business expansions and investments amid the negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope other foreign investors and companies will follow the footsteps of Korea in the near future,” David opined.