Bersatu-Umno cooperation in Sabah key to economic progress – Kiandee

SANDAKAN (March 7): Sabah Umno’s decision to continue to work together with Bersatu through Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is key to preserving political stability in the state via various economic development programmes.

Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said last year’s state election result was a reflection of the people’s desire for political stability and unity within the GRS alliance.

“The country needs some form of political stability to deal with bigger things such as economic and development issues.

“The people have hopes that any approach taken is one that promises a better future for the country,” Kiandee, who is Beluran MP, said in a statement today.

Kiandee, who is also Agriculture and Food Industry Minister, said Sabah Umno’s stand should preferably also be emulated at the national level to establish a strong political coalition that can promise political stability moving on to the next general election.

Yesterday, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also Sabah Bersatu chairman, and Deputy Chief Minister and Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said cooperation between the two parties in Sabah had not been impacted by political developments at the national level. – Bernama