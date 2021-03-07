Celebration of strong Tambunan women in book

KOTA KINABALU: A few years ago, 18-year-old Adriano J Vitalis rushed to the aid of his friend who was sexually harassed by an older man, only to have the perpetrator scoff at his attempts to protect a fellow teenager.

The man had told Vitalis that they were unlikely to report him to the authorities anyway. After witnessing this nonchalance towards sexual harassment, Vitalis was galvanised to speak up and be a catalyst for change – starting from his community in Tambunan.

For Vitalis, the Youth Connect Circle – an initiative introduced by Good Shepherd Services (GSS) – has provided him and other youths in Tambunan with a platform to amplify their voices especially when it comes to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

“We are taught from an early age that we are supposed to listen to our elders and not talk back. This is exactly why it is so important to create and spread awareness of the issues surrounding SGBV. For the first time, our voices are being heard. We have to use it to protect our women and children,” he said.

Vitalis’ story is one of many featured in a book launched by GSS in conjunction with this year’s celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD). The inspiring stories in the book entitled Not My Mother’s Path On the Collective Strength of Tambunan’s Daughters all echo the 2021 IWD theme: ‘Choose to Challenge’.

In the book, readers also learn about 58-year-old Rosa Payak’s empowering journey of self-discovery.

The chairwoman of the the Women’s Support Group Enterprise (WSGE) said she used to be a fearful person who struggled to talk to people.

However, Payak became more confident after she decided to join WSGE, which is a ginger entrepreneurship project introduced by GSS to enable the community to generate a sustainable income for their advocacy efforts against SGBV.

“I have been on a journey of self-discovery, learning to accept my weaknesses and embrace my strengths. Through it all, my confidence and self-belief has grown. I am proud of the fact I can add to my family’s earnings….Most of all, I am proud of all the ways in which I’ve grown,” she said.

GSS executive director Chin Poh Choo said Not My Mother’s Path speaks loud about breaking the cycle of gender inequality and represents the change process experienced by Tambunan women throughout the organisation’s three-year project in the district.

“For such change to be meaningful, it necessitates community engagement along with mutual respect and trust-building. Like a dance, engagement with communities is about participation, connection and movement; creating new rhythms to the pulsating heartbeat of these communities that has made this experience impactful and life-giving,” she explained.