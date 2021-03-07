Covid-19: Sarawak records 201 new cases, no deaths today

KUCHING (March 7): Sarawak recorded 201 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 11,096 cases, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

No deaths were reported in the state today, maintaining the death toll at 87.

As for today’s new cases, Sibu once again topped the list with 75, followed by Kapit (37), Bau (18), Miri (16), Kuching (12), Betong (9), Bintulu (8), Sri Aman (8), Serian (7), Selangau (3), Julau (2), Lundu (2), Meradong (1), Pusa (1), Samarahan (1) and Sarikei (1).

MORE TO COME