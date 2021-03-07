Covid:1,680 new cases, 7 deaths reported

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,680 new cases of Covid-19 with seven deaths yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the drop in the number of new cases from 2,154 recorded yesterday brought the cumulative case count to 311,777, with the death toll stood at 1,166.

“A total of 2,548 recoveries were recorded today, higher than the number of daily new cases,” he tweeted.

The cumulative recovered cases now stood at 289,452, while active cases at 21,159.

A total of 172 cases were being treated at the intensive care unit with 84 patients requiring ventilator support.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said the deaths reported yesterday involved three patients in Selangor, three cases in Sarawak and one in Sabah, all aged between 43 and 84.

He said of the 1,680 new cases, three were imported cases involving non-citizens, while local cases involved 1,225 citizens and 452 non-citizens.

Selangor still has the highest number of daily new cases at 826, followed by Sarawak (221) and Johor (139).

On the clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said four new clusters were detected, bringing the total active clusters to 478, with 72 of which recording an increase in the number of new cases.

Three of the newly-detected clusters involved workplaces namely Lagoon Selatan in Selangor, Jalan Firma Dua (Johor) and Jalan Haji Malek (Melaka), while the other new cluster involved a community in Bukit Tunggal, Sarawak.

He said 713 clusters had ended including 14 today, namely the Industri Kampung Baru Cluster, Jalan Bayu Satu Cluster, Jalan Jelutong Cluster, Bandar Lama Cluster, Desa Tun Cluster, Kampung Tualang Cluster, Bukit Emas Cluster and Tapak Bina Jalan Digital Cluster. — Bernama