DID, JKR, MPP to address flash-flood woes befalling Batu Kawah — Minister

KUCHING: Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is calling upon relevant government departments and agencies to investigate the causes that could trigger flash floods in Batu Kawah.

He said he was informed about the ongoing construction of a new bridge at Kampung Sungai Maong, which could be obstructing the downstream flow of the river and consequently, causing flash floods.

In this respect, he said the matter would be looked into by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Public Works Department (JKR), and the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, recently conducted visits to Lorong 3 at Taman Desa Wira near here to assess the on-site situation of the ongoing project.

He was accompanied by political secretary to chief minister Tan Kai, DID Sarawak director Datu Chok Moi Soon, MPP secretary Elizabeth Loh and the council’s engineer Mohd Hazwan Othman, as well as the developer, Pine Square Development’s representative IR Kenny.

“The developer has agreed to continue the excavation and clearing works on the main river drainage of the surrounding area to ensure that rainwater could flow out smoothly.

“The temporary bridge structure there would be removed once the works reach completion over the next few weeks.

“As for the government agencies, DID Sarawak and MPP have been briefed about the flash-flood situation in the area, and JKR Sarawak director Datu Zuraimi (Sabki) promised to look into the downstream flow obstruction,” he said.

Dr Sim said apart from

Taman Desa Wira, the comprehensive flood mitigation plan would also cover seven other zones – namely Batu Kawa Lorong 1C and Lorong 3, Sungai Moyan, Sungai Surih, Field Force Road, Ketitir Road, People’s Housing Scheme (RPR) Batu Kawah and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

This, he added, was made possible with the Taman Desa Wira drainage upgrading project last year, where the RM120-million allocation was approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg

“This is to be continued on under the 12th Malaysia Plan by DID Sarawak,” he said.

For the ongoing drainage upgrading works on Taman Desa Wira, Dr Sim had called upon DID Sarawak to expedite the progress and put priority over more lanes in the area.