Increase security to boost tourists’ confidence – Special envoy

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, has called on the authorities to increase their enforcement manpower in Sabah in order to bolster the confidence of tourists pertaining to safety and security during their stay here.

Tiong, who also chairs the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC), said the islands of Sabah had come under the international spotlight due to certain security incidents in the past.

He said episodes such as the kidnappings on the east coast, had caught the attention of the international community, and weakened economic potential.

“However, Sabah with its array of islands, has a global reputation as a tourist holiday hotspot, making it a strong engine for local economic growth.

“Therefore, to continue the explosive growth of the tourism industry and achieve long-term sustainable development, improving public security is a key factor.

“This would not only enhance tourists’ confidence but also attract foreign investors into the tourism sector.”

Tiong said that in a media interview after visiting Manukan Island on Saturday, while being accompanied by the Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Arifin. Tiong is leading the MCBC on a seven-day visit to Sabah which began last Wednesday.

“One of the questions we must think about is how neighbouring Southeast Asian countries with similar geographical environments and climate as our country has attracted large numbers of tourists in recent years, some recording a much higher growth in tourist arrivals than Malaysia.”

He said public security was one of the crucial factors that must be looked into as it was a main concern for tourists.

“In this regard, the authorities must send more military and police personnel to patrol tourist areas and maintain security.”

On another note, he said the coverage of network signal in tourist attractions must also be taken seriously.

As stated by the Sabah Tourism Board, he said the trend of checking-in on social platforms in the Internet age was catalyst for tourism development.

“Neglecting to boost coverage of network signals would make the state less competitive in attracting tourists.”

Tiong added that many travellers hoped to keep in touch with family and friends in distant places at any time, receive update on news and post their latest status on social media.

“Signal strength in tourist attractions must be improved.

“This would make it more attractive for many tourists, and in turn lure more foreign investments.”

He also pointed out that Sabah is blessed with an abundance of natural resources and unique cultural identity, which are major selling points for the state.

He said the state’s tourism ministry must prepare for reopening of international borders in the post-pandemic era, including by studying and exploring tourism areas that can be developed with an international audience in mind.

“The promotion materials must cover the culture of ethnic groups including Kadazan and Dusun culture, which would pique the interest of international visitors.”

An example is China’s Yunnan Minority Cultural Village, which Sabah could emulate in terms of exporting our indigenous cultures and show the world the unique characteristics of the ethnic groups in Malaysia.

“Various tourist facilities can be planned to display the life and customs of the ethnic groups.

“Indeed, the marketing and promotion by the tourism agencies have made Sabah a famous international destination.”

To diversify tourism projects, Tiong said it was important to take advantage of Sabah’s geographical environment, and develop tourism spots based on water activities and turn island beaches into vacation hotspots suitable for all ages, catering to both day and night enjoyment.

“Visitors must have a variety of choices and see the value-for-money of their stay,” he added.

Also present was MCBC director Tan Sri TC Goh, who is also the president of The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong).