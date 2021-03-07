Kampung Tringgus in Bau to be placed under EMCO from March 8 until March 21

KUCHING (March 7): Kampung Tringgus in Bau will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting 12.01am tomorrow (March 8) until 11.59am on March 21, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“The decision to implement the EMCO was reached due to the increasing positive cases in the village,” it explained in its Covid-19 update today.

It however did not reveal the number of cases already recorded at Kampung Tringgus.

But according to SDMC’s Covid-19 update, there were 18 new cases recorded today in Bau district of which all were detected through the active case detection (ACD).

Meanwhile, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today, said the EMCO enforced on Kampung Emperoh Jambu in Padawan would end tomorrow as scheduled.

According to Ismail Sabri, MOH conducted 368 screening tests in the area and of that number, a cumulative 28 cases were recorded.

He said MOH confirmed that there was a decline in cases and that the cluster was under control.

On another matter, SDMC also advised the public and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) not to send food contributions directly to EMCO areas for the sake of their own safety.

It said anyone who wishes to contribute food donations to EMCO areas, to first contact the Divisional Disaster Management Committee at the respective Resident Offices to make arrangements.

“Do not send the food to EMCO areas because such areas are very risky (in getting infected with Covid-19) and may disrupt the operations there,” it added.