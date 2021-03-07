KPDNHEP introduces logbook to curb petrol, diesel abuse 

KOTA BAHRU: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is implementing a box and logbook for inspection by enforcement officers at petrol stations located at the country’s borders as another measure to contain the smuggling of subsidised petrol and diesel.

Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the box and logbook would enable KPDNHEP to monitor the movements of foreign vehicles entering to fill petrol at the stations near the border.

“We do not want foreign vehicles to enter and take the opportunity fill up their tanks, as fuel in neighbouring countries is more expensive. So the requirement is to closely control the sales of petrol and diesel at the stations involved.

“Apart from monitoring the presence of foreign cars to fill petrol, the ministry is also monitoring other activities taking place at the petrol stations.”

Nanta was speaking to reporters after launching the ‘Implementation of KPDNHEP Box and Logbook’ for enforcement officers at petrol stations near the country’s borders here yesterday.

Also present were KPDNHEP secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, deputy secretary-general Dr Alauddin Sidal as well as KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam.

There were 281 petrol stations located near the country’s borders as at November last year.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the ‘Community Drumming’ rogramme in Dabong would benefit the people in the area.

“For the first time, Dabong is listed as an interior area that benefits from uniform price of fuel.

“We want the people there to buy the product at the same price as in towns.

“Based on our experience in Sabah and Sarawak, the programme is very effective in helping residents of the interior as before this, the high cost of logistics caused petrol to be sold at a higher price, but now, the cost of transportation has been taken care of,” he said.

In January, KPDNHEP announced that several areas in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as Pulau Perhentian and Redang in Terengganu, apart from Pulau Tioman in Pahang, were among the 137 new distribution areas identified for the implementation of the distribution of essential goods, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and ‘Community Drumming’ this year. — Bernama