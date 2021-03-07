Malaysia’s economy to remain on positive growth trajectory despite uncertainty on global front – Nazri Khan

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): Malaysia’s economy is expected to remain on the positive growth trajectory moving forward despite uncertainty on the global economic front, as the country still has ample liquidity buffers.

Inter-Pacific Asset Management Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said despite a surge in the US inflation recent, Malaysian bonds, namely Malaysian Government Securities remained stable.

“Now we know that the market is falling not due to economic factors but due to inflation rising faster than expected. We can see a massive fall in bonds (in the US), but Malaysian bonds, relatively, are not affected so far.

“We still have ample liquidity, BNM cut the interest rate four times last year. So, there is a possibility for the central bank to reduce it further to 1.5 per cent (from 1.75 per cent), that could be to stimulate the economy. So, we have bullets to support the economy, as well the stock market,” he told Bernama.

US Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell triggered a sudden sell-off in long-term US Treasury debt and equities after he vowed to keep monetary policy steady even as the economy improves and inflation begins to rise.

He has raised concern among investors that the central bank is reacting too slowly to the recent rise in inflation expectations and long-term Treasury yields.

The US five-year break-even rate, a market-based measure of inflation expectations, exceeded 2.5 per cent on Wednesday for the first time since 2008, Bloomberg data show.

Meanwhile, Nazri said that Bursa Malaysia is expected to trend higher next week, touching 1,600 points, driven by the downward trend in COVID-19 infections to below 2,000 daily cases of late, as well as the continued recovery in oil prices.

The market is also expected to gain some support over speculation of a snap 15th general election lingering in the market, he said, adding that it could be held once the pandemic is contained as assured by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The improving of US-China (relations) under Joe Biden’s administration is also good catalyst for us. As an open economy, where both countries are among our major trading partners, Malaysia should be riding on the positive development to grow the economy,” he added. – Bernama