Motorcyclist perishes in accident at Jalan Batu Kawa in Kuching

KUCHING (March 7): A 29-year-old male motorcyclist died in an accident near Taman Highfield, Jalan Batu Kawa around 6pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Ahmad Atmaden Saat from Taman Malihah.

“The deceased who suffered from serious head injuries was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital,” said Alexson in a statement today.

He added that the deceased is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle at a bend which caused him to crash into a wall on the left side of the road.

Due to the impact, the deceased and his motorcycle landed on the middle of the main road.

It is believed that the deceased was heading to the city centre from Bau when he met with the accident.

The body has since been transferred to the hospital’s morgue and the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.