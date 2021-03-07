MySejahtera: Almost 3 mln people registered for Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): A total of 2,990,577 individuals have registered themselves in the MySejahtera application to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, as of 8 am today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdulllah through an infographic, shared on his official Twitter account said that since the registration for the Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme opened on Feb 24, Selangor recorded the highest number of registered individuals at 991,181.

This is followed by Johor with 335,537 individuals, Kuala Lumpur (292,983) and Sarawak (240,630).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that a total of 127,608 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine nationwide, as of March 6.

Of that total, he said Sarawak recorded the highest number of recipients at 18,034, followed by Pahang (13,830), Selangor (11,982) and Kuala Lumpur with 11,266.

Registration for the Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera application is one of the five methods provided by the government for the purpose.

The public can also register via the website ‘www.vaksincovid.gov.my’, or for offline registration, they may contact the hotline which will be announced soon; head to the nearest public or private healthcare facility; or through assistance programmes for residents in rural and inland areas. – Bernama