Package 1 of Kabong water supply project in full operation

KUCHING: The Kabong District Package 1 Water Supply Project came into full operation on Wednesday, providing Kabong District residents with better water supply.

The Rural Water Supply Department Sarawak will continue monitoring the system until the water supply system becomes more stable.

“The department is very committed to ensuring every project planned and implemented is in accordance with the standards that have been set,” said a statement from the ministry on Friday.

The RM107 million project involved the construction of a pipeline from the water tank at Bukit Lebur to the existing Kabong High-Level Tank.

It also includes scope of work still under construction namely construction of a water tank in Bukit Lebur; construction of high-level water tanks at Simpang Nyabor, Kabong, and Lubok Nibong; construction of pipelines from Simpang Nyabor to Nyabor High Level Tank, Lubok Nibong, and Kampung Perpat; construction of pipeline to Lubok Nibong, Kampung Kaba, Kampung Paloh, and surrounding areas; construction of submarine pipeline in Sungai Krian; and the construction of a pipeline crossing Sungai Sebelak.

The project is fully funded by the state government through the Ministry Utilities, with the Rural Water Supply Department Sarawak as the implementing agency.

When fully completed, the project will benefit approximately 5,700 households by resolving the issue of water supply that has plagued the people in the district.