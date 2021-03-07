PM Muhyiddin, wife perform Umrah

MAKKAH (March 7): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin performed the Umrah here Saturday.

He was given the opportunity to enter the Kaabah.

His wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman also performed the Umrah, and they completed the ritual at about 10 pm Saturday (3 am Sunday in Malaysia).

Muhyiddin, who is on a four-day official visit to this country beginning yesterday, performed the Umrah at the invitation of the Saudi Arabian King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. – Bernama