PSB president donates food aid to two longhouses

SIBU: Two more longhouses in the Bawang Assan constituency affected by movement restriction received food aid from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Firday.

The two longhouses were Rumah Saing Bliang (35 doors) in Tanjung Bekakap, Batang Lebaan and Rumah Munang Sandom (10 doors) in Rantau Panjang, Batang Lebaan.

The food aid of rice and instant noodles was personal assistance from PSB President and Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputra Unit chairman Andrew Shilling handed over the food aid with PSB Tanjung Bekakap Zone Chief Tuai Rumah Joseph Jarrau.

Similar assistance had been given to several longhouses in Bawang Assan constituency.