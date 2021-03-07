Rejuvenated Sabah MIC moves forward with new paradigm

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah MIC is committed to serve the Indian community in the state and has taken various approach to assist individuals and families in need of help, said its Liaison Chairman Peer Mohamed Kader.

These include those who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

According to Peer, the 2015 Malaysian Census showed a population 12,200 Indians in Sabah. Many of them are restaurant owners, retail businessman, traders, government servants, professionals and entrepreneurs.

“Currently these business traders and businessmen are economically affected by the Covid 19 pandemic. They are finding it difficult to pay for their rentals and other expenses, especially the workers’ monthly wages.

“Sabah MIC has come up with a proposal which we will bring up to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to seek the government’s assistance for the Indian business community in the state,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Peer also disclosed that since taking over the helm of MIC Sabah a year ago, the party has conducted several activities and has also successfully reactivated the five MIC divisions in Sabah namely Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Silam and Labuan divisions with a current membership strength of 3,500 members.

“Next, MIC Sabah is targeting to form five more divisions by the end of the year, thus increasing the membership strength to 6,000. MIC Sabah is targeting to reach a total of 10,000 members by the year 2023 with the inclusion of spouses and children of those from the Indian descent in Sabah,” he said.

Peer said that he also wants to unite all Indians in Sabah into one political party, adding that MIC Sabah is willing to work with any parties with the common objective for the wellbeing of the Indian community in Sabah.

“Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, the new Sabah state government was formed last September 2020 and two of MIC Sabah members namely me and Sabah MIC Secretary Chandra Segar a/l Soosaimany have been appointed to be executive members of GRS.

“MIC Sabah is a component party in Barisan Nasional and this endorsement is an honor for all Indian community in Sabah as recognition for their contribution towards the betterment of Sabah state.

“Even though we are a minority community in Sabah, the number of Indian voters is quite substantial as reflected in the voters list. Therefore, MIC Sabah believes that the Indian community are also able to play a role and contribute in the political arena in Sabah however small,” Peer stressed.

Peer added that there are several longstanding issues which need to be addressed like the Migration Fund Board that involved 250 Indians who have migrated from India to work in Sabah around 1967.

“These Indian nationals who came to Sabah were absorbed into a scheme known as Migration Fund Board. They have signed an agreement with Lembaga Dana Migrasi with was drafted on the 25th of August 1966. One of the conditions in agreement is that, they are entitled to get Permanent Residence status (PR) in Sabah.

“I will continue to pursue this matter during my tenure as MIC Sabah Liaison chairman,” he said, adding that MIC Sabah leaders have paid courtesy call on several state cabinet ministers to share with them the party’s plans and objectives as well as raise concerns and issues of the Indian community,” he said.

Peer disclosed that during the courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin in December last year, they briefed him on MIC Sabah’s recent program and activities, particularly the “Utavi” program to distribute food packs to affected families from the Indian community who are affected by CMCO.

MIC Sabah also highlighted a few issues affecting the Indian community in Sabah namely economic issues due to the pandemic and housing for the B40 group, he said, adding that during a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister III cum Minister of Industrial Development, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, they spoke about MIC Sabah’s keen interest in assisting the state government to boost the economic development in Sabah by inviting investors from India to explore business opportunities and to invest in the state.

The party plans to fully utilize its strong network of businesses and chambers of commerce in India to facilitate investment and trade into Sabah, he said and pointed out that the businesses and chambers of commerce have indicated keen interest to invest in Sabah given its rich resources and conducive business environment.

MIC Sabah looks forward to facilitate meetings between businesses and chambers of commerce from India and the Ministry of Industrial Development as soon as possible, Peer said.

MIC Sabah also paid a courtesy call on Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Yakub Khan to highlight training and educational issues for the Indian community.