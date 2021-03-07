Sabah draw with Malacca United

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC opened the new Super League challenge with a 1-1 draw against Malacca United FC at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Saturday.

Young forward Hamran Peter put the Rhinos in front with a confident strike in the dying seconds of the first half but S. Kumaahran levelled the score after the interval to force the teams to share the point.

Head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto was pleased with the result, especially when he was not able to call on the four new foreign signings for the season opener.

“I’m pleased with the result,” he told reporters after the match.

“To be honest, we had to change our game plan when it was obvious that we were not able to count on our new foreign players for the first game.

“However, I have to give credit to the team on the night comprising mostly local footballers.

“The players played to instruction and showed good discipline on the pitch, carrying out the game plan that we have prepared the game.

“We may have to settle for a draw but it was a one point gained considering that it was our first league game and apart from that, it was an away fixture too.

“Hopefully the outcome would have injected confidence into the players and boosted their morale as we prepare for the second match,” he added.

New foreign signings Gabon international midfielder Levy Clement Madinda, Liberian striker Sam Johnson, North Macedonian defender Risto Mitrevski and Indonesian international winger Saddil Ramdani missed the game as they were still undergoing quarantine.

That left the retained South Korean central defender Park Tae Su as Sabah’s sole foreign player and there was also a place from the start for 40-year-old new local import Amri Yahya.

Malacca United, unsurprisingly, ran the show against a defensive-minded Sabah in the first half but just could not convert from a couple of chances from Sony Norder in the 35th and 38th minutes respectively as well as an even better chance from Manuel Gelito Ott just two minutes later.

It proved costly as Sabah took the lead with their first and only real chance of the opening half.

After picking a throw in from the left, Bobby Gonzales was fortunate his low pass found the unmarked Hamran, who fired an unstoppable shot from just inside the box beating goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat.

Sabah continued to frustrate the host with goalkeeper Robson Rendy Rining denying Alex Concalves with a smart save shortly after the break.

However, Malacca United were not to be denied in the 63rd minute and from the edge of the six-yard box, Kumaahran cooly controlled a Sony’s cross before firing past Robson for the leveller.

Meanwhile, Kurniawan expressed hope that some of the new foreign signings will play in the second game but for the time being, he is focused on the players he has including Amri.

“Many questioned the decision to sign a 40-year-old player but for me, personally, he is a true professional.

“He is a player who is able to influence the game and a leader on the pitch … off it, he can be a role model to the young players.

“He is a player who will bring positive influnce to the team,” said Kurniawan.

Amri is expected to play a starring role again when Sabah face Kedah at the Darul Aman Stadium on March 9.

Melaka United Football Club (MUFC) coach Zainal Abidin Hassan admitted that his players are still looking for their rhythm after they kicked off this season’s Super League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sabah FC.

Expressing his frustration at his side’s inability to capitalise on the home ground advantage, he said his players also failed to execute many goal scoring opportunities.

In the match at the Hang Jebat Stadium here last night, MUFC shared the spoils with the visitors through S. Kumaahran’s equaliser in the 63rd minute after Sabah FC took the lead in extra time of the first half.

“The players are still building their understanding, what’s important to me is that we need to improve the quality of our players to garner full points. I’ll conduct a post mortem on my team’s performance,” he said when met after the match.

On the second match against PJ City FC this Wednesday, Zainal Abidin hoped that his players would be able to stay fit and injury-free ahead of the tight competition schedule.