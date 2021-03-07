Some Primary School students in Kuching ‘thrilled’ to return to school

KUCHING (Mar 7): Some Primary School pupils that were interviewed by The Borneo Post here today are thrilled to be able to return to school tomorrow.

SRK St Thomas pupils Muhammad Zafie Aiman Rafie, 12 and Mohamad Zafie Aqil Rafie, 11, said they were excited to go to school as they had been learning from home since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

They added that they were also excited to see their friends and teachers at school.

“For the last few weeks, we have been given homework while learning online, and we need to send our work to our teachers tomorrow (today).

“Being in school again is more exciting than learning online as when there are some subject matters we do not understand, we can ask our teachers immediately,” the siblings said.

For Muhammad Zafie Aiman, he said the first thing that he will do when he reaches school tomorrow is to look for his friends whom he always play online games with.

The same sentiment was shared by Mohamad Zafie Aqil, saying that he will catch up with his best friend and classmate Gerald Chris. Aside from playing online games together, he said both of them are also doing homework together online.

In terms of preparation considering the fact that Sarawak is still amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the siblings said their father had bought face masks and hand sanitisers for each of them, and that their food would be brought from home since they cannot go to the canteen.

Aiman and Aqil’s comments were echoed by twin brothers Ashton Jassence Etat and Aiden Javier Etat who are currently studying at SK Semenggok.

They said they were looking forward to attend the physical classes and meet their teachers face-to-face.

Aiden added that he was happy because he could meet up with his best friends and classmates to study and play together.

When asked whether they were worried about returning back to school, Aiden said that he was not worried, adding that he would observe the safety procedures when attending classes at the school.

“No, we are not worried. We have face masks and hand sanitisers to protect ourselves when we return to school tomorrow,” he added.

Last Friday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that a total of 220 government and government-aided schools in Covid-19 high risk areas in the state will remain closed until March 14 and the rest can resume tomorrow.

After a discussion with the Sarawak Education Department, it was decided that 1,045 schools will open for physical classes beginning today (March 8), including 814 schools that had been opened since March 1.

“The decision was made after a risk assessment was done in line with the School Management and operation Guidelines in the New Norm 2.0 by the Education Ministry,” SDMC said in a statement.

Schools to remain closed are located in Miri, Bintulu, Betong, Kapit, Meradong, Kanowit, Sibu, Padawan and in Kuching.

With only two schools are affected here, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Kuching and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Chung Hua No. 5.

On Feb 19, federal Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced that preschoolers, Year 1 and 2 students would return to school on March 1, and Year 3 to 6 students on March 8.

He added that secondary school students in Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah would resume classes on Apr 4 and the remaining states on Apr 5.

However on Feb 26, SDMC announced that schools in Sarawak’s Covid-19 red zones are remain closed until March 14.