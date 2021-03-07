Titans clash as KGS-OBYU Match Play tee off

KUCHING: MH Junior are raring to go and secure their first win of the KGS-OBYU Inter Team Match Play that will tee off at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) in Petra Jaya today.

The defending champions, comprising mainly youngsters and members of the state backup team for Sukma Johor, will face off in Group A against the John Cheu-led Titans who placed third last year. It will also be the first match of the tournament.

“We have hope and confidence in Muhammad Hadif Fathely, Saxen Hii, Andy Chew, Habib Mushthofa Abu Bakar, Darren Tan, Iman Sallahhuddin Mohd Lokman and Abg Al Qayyoom Abg Sarbini.

“They are the ones who have putting in a lot of work in their game and training consistently since the end of last year,” said team captain Mohd Lokman Mustaffa.

“All the players are excited and hopefully that is a good sign for our team. There are five new players in the team.

“No matter what, we will do our best to beat Titans and collect our first point,” added Lokman.

Titans captain John Cheu conceded that MH Junior will be a hard nut to crack but he said his players are very excited and honoured to play the defending champions especially in the opener of the prestigious tournament.

“MH Junior is a very strong team because they are made up of players from two champion teams. Former champion MH is Mafia Hukum and Junior won their title last year.

“We are prepared to give them a good fight and I am confident that our team will do well despite being rated as the underdogs.

“The ball is round and anything can happen on the golf course and we are ready to spring a big upset,” he added.

The second match of the day will be between King Labang and KPGA in Group B followed by Sarawak Energy versus HGA in Group C.

Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up Ruemahkytak, captained by Alhadi Ibrahim, are also looking for another good run this year and are pitted against King Lobster 2021 in Group D.

A total of 16 teams are vying for the KGS-OBYU Challenge Trophy with the matches played over weekends until the final on May 29.

Other teams in the fray are Si’at Balau, HH Brothers, Engkarong, J&J5, Warriors, Harmoni 1 and Mix-Fix and Harmoni 2.

The top two teams in each group shall advance to the next stage while the third and fourth placed teams shall play in the competition vying for the Championship Shield.

The event, which is held in compliance with strict health SOPs, is sponsored by OBYU Holdings for the fourth continuous year.