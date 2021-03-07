Wong: Chinese medium primary schools in Kuching ready to reopen tomorrow

KUCHING (March 7): The Chinese medium government-aided primary schools here are fully prepared to welcome back students tomorrow in compliance with strict standard operating procedures (SOP), said Datuk Wong Tiong Hook.

The Kuching Chung Hua Primary School (CHPS) No.1 to 6 Management Board chairman said the school management had taken the necessary precautionary steps to safeguard the pupils’ safety and therefore, parents should give their utmost cooperation.

“We hope our pupils will be coming back to school tomorrow, since it has almost been a year after the Movement Control Order (MCO) was imposed in March last year,” he said when met at SJK (C) Chung Hua No. 6 here today.

He said the board respected the state Education Department’s decision to reopen the schools and they will ensure all schools adhere strictly to the SOP issued by State Disaster Management Committee.

“Although online teaching is available, I am aware of the difficulties faced to deliver classes online and teachers themselves have agreed that face-to-face teaching in a traditional classroom setting is more effective for the students.”

Wong also hoped parents would maintain the proper hygiene practice for their children outside the school compound and it had been reported that parents reserve the rights not to send their children to schools during this pandemic period.

“Besides that, I hope our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will work closely with the Ministry of Education to classify teachers as frontliners and for them to be given priority in the vaccination campaign.”

On a separate matter, Wong explained that SJK (C) Chung Hua No. 5 will remain closed until March 14 due to the detection of a positive Covid-19 case there.

“All teachers who were close contact of the positive patient had been instructed to undergo swab test and be isolated. So far, the results of the close contact have been negative for Covid-19.”

A total of 1,045 schools state-wide are reopening tomorrow, on top of the 814 schools that had already opened since March 1. However, a total of 220 government and government-aided schools in high-risk areas will remain closed until March 14.

In Kuching, only Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Kuching and SJK (C) Chung Hua No.5 will remain closed.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Batu Lintang branch chairman Sih Hua Tong and his team donated two fogging machines to each of the 14 schools located in the areas as part of the efforts to ensure a safe environment for the pupils to study.