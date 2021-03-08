9 new cases recorded from existing clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Mar 8): Four out of the 26 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak recorded new positive cases today, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its update today.

The Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong, which is linked to cockfighting activity, recorded the most number of new positive cases with five, bringing the total number of cases to 233.

“A total of 2,621 individuals involved in the cluster have been screened with 2,199 of them tested negative and 189 awaiting laboratory results,” said SDMC in a statement.

The Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching recorded two new positive cases, bringing the total to 232. A total of 1,000 individuals have been screened with 710 of them tested negative and 58 awaiting laboratory results.

Only one new case was recorded under Gelong Cluster in Kapit, bringing the total number of cases to 209. A total of 256 individuals have been screened with 47 of them tested negative and none awaiting laboratory results.

The Bukit Tunggal Cluster in Julau also only recorded one new case, bringing the total to 32. A total of 139 individuals have been screened with 107 of them tested negative and none awaiting laboratory results.

There were no new cases recorded under the two new clusters declared in Sibu yesterday (March 7) namely Jalan Kiba Cluster and Jalan Awang Cluster.

The remaining active clusters also did not record any new cases.

They are namely Buloh Cluster in Selangau, Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan, Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong, Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching, Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching, Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman, Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit, Geronggang Cluster in Sibu, Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu, Univista Cluster in Samarahan, Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu, Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau, Seruas Cluster in Beluru, Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman, Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu, Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu, Tabong Cluster in Bau, Rakut Cluster in Miri and Pasai Cluster in Sibu.

There were also no new cases reported for the Tangap Sub-Cluster in Subis.