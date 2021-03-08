CM: Institutions such as i-Cats can produce more specialists in clean energy

KUCHING (Mar 8): Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg believes that institutions such as Sarawak Skills Development Centre and i-CATS University College can produce more specialists in the field of clean energy to steer Sarawak towards achieving its developed state status by 2030.

The Chief Minister said opting for clean energy had been a global trend and Sarawak had been a leading example in not just Malaysia but in the Asean region in adopting the use of hydrogen gas in transportation.

“The hydrogen production plant under Sarawak Energy in Pending is the first of its kind in the region. We have two hydrogen buses operating in the Kuching city, which is the first in Malaysia and Asean region. Also, the first 3-in-1 refuelling station for the conventional fuel, electric and hydrogen is being built in Kuching.

“We need to enhance our capacity building to produce skilled individuals in the relevant fields such as the renewable energy especially hydrogen. I believe institutions such as Sarawak Skills and i-CATS can play a role towards this end,” he said at the 23rd Sarawak Skills-i-CATS Convocation at i-CATS campus at Jalan Stampin Timur here today.

A total of 742 graduates from various academic and skills development programmes received their scrolls. The majority of them witnessed the convocation via Facebook.

Abang Johari urged educators to further enhance home-based learning which had become the new normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the youths should equally play a role to embrace the new normal.

At the function, Abang Johari was appointed the first chancellor of i-CATS, which was elevated to a university college on Dec 3 last year.

The chief minister said the state government will upgrade the facilities of i-CATS following the status elevation so as to focus on the development of information technology, research, engineering and aero technology.

“Let’s work together to fulfil our responsibilities in providing quality education in line with the state’s agenda for generations to come,” he added.

During the ceremony, Johari also presented Industrial Awards to 20 graduates.