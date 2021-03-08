Covid-19: Sarawak records 252 new cases, one fatality in Kapit

KUCHING (March 8): Sarawak recorded a Covid-19 fatality today along with 252 new positive cases, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the latest death case, which was recorded in Kapit, brings the state’s death toll from the virus to 88.

On the new positive cases, it said 234 individuals were asymptomatic while the remaining 18 showed symptoms.

“Sibu recorded the highest number of cases with 149 followed by Bintulu (23), Miri (17), Subis (13), Kuching (7), Mukah (7), Betong (6), Sarikei (6), Sebauh (6), Kanowit (5), Kapit (5), Julau (2), and Meradong (2).

“Belaga, Beluru Samarahan and Tatau district each also recorded one new case,” it said, adding that the total number of positive cases in the state have now increased to 11,348,” it said.

The committee said the 88th death case involved a 66-year-old Sarawakian man who sought treatment at Kapit Hospital after suffering from lethargy, fever and cough for the past few days.

“His Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test and RT-PCR Test which were done at the hospital on March 1 returned positive.

“The condition of the victim, who has a co-morbidity namely anemia aplastic, began to deteriorate and he died on March 6,” it said.

Of the new cases, SDMC said a large majority of Sibu’s cases were traced from individuals who were screened through active case detection (ACD) of contacts to Covid-19 positive cases.

“A total of 133 out of 149 cases in the district were found positive during the ACD where 109 were from the Sibujaya Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area. All cases here are asymptomatic.

“The district also recorded 14 cases which were from screenings at health centres and two from screening of health workers at health facilities,” it said, adding that all cases in Sibu were asymptomatic.

It said in Bintulu, 20 cases were detected from ACD of which nine of these cases showed symptoms of Covid-19.

“There were two asymptomatic cases detected from screening at health centres while one case, has been categorised as an Import C case as the individual, who showed symptoms, was infected in Miri,” it said.

It said that in Miri and Subis, 13 cases were detected in each district from ACD with all cases being asymptomatic.

“Miri also recorded four asymptomatic cases which were detected from screenings at health centres in the district,” it added.

The committee said Kuching recorded three asymptomatic Import B cases today involving Sarawakians who were infected in Kuala Lumpur (2) and Selangor (1).

“The Emperoh Jambu cluster also recorded two asymptomatic cases whereas another two cases, also asymptomatic, were detected from ACD and screening at a health centre respectively,” it said.

It noted that other districts which recorded new cases from ACD were Mukah (5), Sarikei (6), Kapit (5), Kanowit (3), Meradong (2), Betong (1), and Tatau (1).

“Mukah also detected two other cases namely one which was detected from a screening at a health centre and another involving a symptomatic individual at a health centre,” it said.

It said in Betong, five cases involved the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster with three showing symptoms whereas in Kapit, there was one asymptomatic case involving the Gelong Cluster.

“In Sebauh, one asymptomatic case was detected from a screening at a health centre while in Kanowit, two cases involved symptomatic individuals who were detected at the health centre,” it said.

Julau’s two cases were from the Bukit Tunggal Cluster and screening of a symptomatic individual respectively. Both cases showed symptoms.

“The sole case in three districts namely Samarahan, Beluru, and Belaga were detected from screenings at a health centre. All cases are asymptomatic,” said the committee.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 182 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 62 were discharged from Sibu Hospital, 45 from Bintulu Hospital, 27 from quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) under Kapit Hospital, 20 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), 12 from Sarikei Hospital, 11 from Miri Hospital, three from PKRC Betong and two from PKRC Sri Aman.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 8,777 or 77.34 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said 2,446 patients are still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 985 are being treated at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu followed by 328 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 328 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 286 at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 212 at Betong Hospital and PKRC Betong; 146 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 134 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 21 at Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman; and six at PKRC Mukah.

A total of 252 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported today with none pending lab test results.