Dr Annuar: ACD won’t be conducted at Sibu prison as new Covid cases only involve new detainees in transit centre

SIBU (March 8): Active case detection (ACD) will not be conducted at Sibu prison as the 42 new positive cases detected only involved the new detainees who are placed in a transit centre inside the prison, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“The positive cases are new detainees who are in transit before their permanent placement in the main prison.

“They are not in close contact with the permanent inmates as they are placed in a transit centre inside the prison. They are separated from the permanent inmates,” he told reporters when met outside the prison at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit here today.

Dr Annuar explained that the standard operating procedure (SOP) at the prison required new inmates to undergo swab test before their admission to ensure they are clear from the virus and will not cause an outbreak in the prison.

“The 42 positive cases were detected in their second screening. Their first screening was negative.

“Six of them have been taken to Sibu Hospital after assessment by doctors. The rest will be quarantined in the prison and they will be monitored by health team from the hospital,” he said.

In view of the current development, Dr Annuar said the prison will temporarily stop receiving new inmates.

“New inmates will be placed temporarily at police lockups,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sibu Prison director Hamad Seman that they expected to receive four new cabins that were contributed by the state government soon to accommodate the positive cases involving the inmates at the prison.

“Each cabin can accommodate six individuals. At the moment, the inmates are being placed at the prison hall which is used as our temporary quarantine centre,” he said, adding that the prison has 500 inmates.

Jalan Awang Cluster was among two new clusters in Sibu announced by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) yesterday.

One of the 42 positive cases under this cluster is a woman detainee.

Another one is Kiba Kluster involving Rumah Berendam at Jalan Ulu Durin Kiba in here which recorded 33 cases including the index case a 53-year-old woman.