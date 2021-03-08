Lee urges Sarawakians to register for Covid-19 vaccination

MIRI: Members of public are reminded not to doubt the implementation of the state’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme which aims to protect the people from the infectious and deadly virus, said Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He also called on those who have yet to register for the programme to sign up as soon as possible to get themselves vaccinated and protected during this pandemic.

“During my visit to a vaccination centre at Dato Permaisuri Hall in Permyjaya today (Sunday), I’ve shared my vaccination experience with those who were waiting for their turn at the hall to give them encouragement and also wished them a blessed and successful vaccination.

“After receiving the first dose, I felt normal. There was no pain (from the injection) and I did not experience any side effects such as fever, allergy, headache, giddiness and fatigue.

“There is no soreness in my arm and I’m able to move freely and sleep well too,” he said when contacted yesterday to share his vaccination experience with those people who yet receive Covid-19 vaccine.

Lee, who is also minister in-charge for Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), has also shared his vaccination experience with others.

“I went for my haircut this morning and received good feedback from the people at the premises after they received first hand information on my vaccination experience.

“They told me that they felt more confident now and those who have not registered have decided to do so and will go for the vaccination once their turn comes.

“They said they have heard many negative comments in the past but now with my personal experience, they are now convinced and will not be unduly influenced by rumours,” he said.

The Senadin assemblyman urged people to come forward and support the vaccination programme for their well-being.

He said registration for the programme can be submitted through the MySejahtera app or those who wish to sign up manually can do so via their respective district offices, community leaders who will be assisted by the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), and Residents Committees under the Miri City Council, Subis District Council or Marudi District Council.

Meanwhile, Lee also took the opportunity to visit the fishermen’s stall at Kampung Batu Satu in Kuala Baram for some ‘bubuk’ (krill shrimps) after he paid a visit to the vaccination centre.

He said he was glad the ‘bubuk’ season has enabled fishermen in the area to generate some extra income.

“The fishermen in the area told me that they started with small catch for ‘bubuk’ during Chinese New Year and that now is the best time to go for bigger catches,” he said, adding that the season is expected to end next month.

He said that with the ‘bubuk’ season being an annual affair, it can also become a

unique tourism attraction for the city.