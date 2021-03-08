Lim: No cooperation between DAP, Umno for GE15

GEORGE TOWN (March 8): There will be no political cooperation between DAP and Umno in gearing up for the 15th General Election (GE15), says DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today.

Lim said the party’s stand had been consistent and DAP was only willing to cooperate where it would benefit the rakyat.

“As long as it is for the benefit of the people, we are willing to support…it is on an ad hoc basis, on issues related to the people. There is no cooperation on a party-to-party basis with Umno,” he told a press conference here today.

He explained that during the last parliamentary sitting, DAP also did not oppose the PAS government’s measures on Covid-19.

“Taking an ad hoc approach does not tantamount to working with Umno, that is still not the case…we are willing to cooperate where it benefits the rakyat, like convening parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan, said the party would not support the party-hopping practice, in line with its principle of clean governance even if it did not contradict the Federal Constitution. – Bernama